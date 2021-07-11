Southern Spain bakes under hot air blast from Africa

MADRID (AP) — Southern Spain is sweltering under intense heat for a second straight day with thermometers expected to reach well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (over 40 degrees Celsius). A mass of hot air carrying dust and sand from Africa is forecast to push temperatures up 5-to-10 degrees Celsius above average in many areas of the country. The State Meteorological Agency has issued warnings for extremely hot weather for most of southern and central Spain for the weekend. Spain’s Mediterranean coast and its Balearic Islands will bear the brunt of the blast of hot air on Monday.