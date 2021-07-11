Trump wins straw poll at CPAC in Dallas

Trump wins straw poll at CPAC in DallasNew
Former president Donald Trump wins the conservative political action conference straw poll.
The poll results, revealed Sunday evening at the conference in Dallas.
Show 70% of survey takers would vote for the former president if the 2024 GOP primary were held today.
Florida governor Ron DeSantis came in second with 21%.
Everyone else received one percent or less.
A second poll that did not have trump running in 2024 showed DeSantis in the lead with 68% of the vote.