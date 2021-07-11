Volvo to resume production at Virginia plant despite strike

DUBLIN, Va. (AP) — Volvo Trucks North America says it will restart production at a plant in southwestern Virginia despite an ongoing strike and a lack of a labor deal between the company and a union representing nearly 3,000 workers. The company said in a news release Sunday that it will implement terms and conditions of a tentative agreement that was endorsed by leaders of the United Auto Workers union on July 1. Workers at the tractor-trailer assembly plant in Dublin had rejected that tentative pact. Union spokesman Brian Rothenberg said in an email to The Associated Press on Sunday evening that the “strike is ongoing.” He said that a new vote is scheduled Wednesday on the company’s “last, best and final offer.”