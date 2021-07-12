4 tourists ordered off Bali for violating virus restrictions

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia has ordered four foreign tourists to leave the resort island of Bali after violating health protocols as the country endures a devastating wave of COVID-19 illnesses and deaths. A justice ministry official in Bali says a Russian visitor escaped isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus. She was recaptured and will be deported when she recovers. Also, an American, an Irish citizen and a Russian were accused of defying mask mandates. They were placed in a detention room at the immigration office while waiting for their flights to their countries later Monday.