A nice start to the week before humidity builds in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Areas of fog have developed overnight and will result in some pockets of low visibility for the morning commute.



Be ready to take a little extra time as you hit the road early this morning!



Once the fog clears (likely around 8 AM) we will see a lot of sunshine and a pretty pleasant summer afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s.



Both the humidity and the wind will be quite low through the day.



Some Canadian wildfire smoke will result in a hazy sky though the air quality will not be impacted.



Patchy fog will again be possible overnight with lows in the upper 50s.



Tuesday will start off comfortably but humidity will be increasing through the day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.



We will bring some cloud cover in for the afternoon with a few thunderstorms possible overnight.



Scattered thunderstorms look likely on Wednesday and some of those could become strong in the afternoon and evening.



What to expect with those storms on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.