Around Siouxland: Onabike XXVIII

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - If you're looking for a local bike ride to get involved with this summer, then look no further than Onabike in Onawa, Iowa.

This year, the town bike ride is on Aug. 28. Registration starts at 8 a.m. at the Onawa Public Library, with police escorting riders out of town around 9 a.m.

The ride has two choices, a 29-mile route or a 63-mile route.

The ride has been renamed to Onabike "The Shawn Gosch Memorial Ride" in honor of a past board member and avid biker who was killed several years ago in a bicycle accident.

