Bahena Rivera’s defense moves for new trial, produces new evidence

(KWWL) — A sentencing hearing for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who was convicted of first-degree murder earlier this year, will see a new witness on Thursday, July 15th.

Judge Joel Yates ordered Monday that Arne Maki, a new witness, be transported to the sentencing hearing on Thursday. Rivera’s defense team, Chad and Jennifer Frese, have filed a motion for a new trial.

In court documents filed July 8th, a new witness, that hasn’t explicitly been identified as Maki or anyone else, who is an inmate under the Iowa Dept. of Corrections came forward with testimony after seeing Rivera during televised court proceedings earlier this year. Rivera testified that two masked men were responsible for killing Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018 and forced him to drive them around. The inmate says he was told a similar story from another unnamed inmate while “previously in a county jail in or near Poweshiek County.”

Court records show this inmate claims the other incarcerated individual admitted to killing Tibbetts under the orders of an unnamed “50 year old male involved in the sex trafficking trade.” He goes on to say that this plan included incriminating a “Hispanic male” for the murder of Mollie.

There is a second report that indicates another individual corroborated some of the inmate’s claims. The defense shared that law enforcement heard from a third unidentified individual who says this supposed new culprit told them “that Mexican shouldn’t be in jail for killing Mollie Tibbett’s (sic) because I raped and killed her.”

The defense also claims issues with jury instructions as reasons for a new trial.

This is a developing story that will be updated as KTIV learns more.

Read the motion for a new trial here.