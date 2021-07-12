Ex-Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards dies; knew power and prison

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards has died. A family spokesman says the high-living four-term governor who served Louisiana through boom times and financial woes died Monday morning of respiratory problems. The Democrat dominated Louisiana politics for three decades, his tenure overshadowed by an eight-year stretch in federal prison. He was convicted of corruption in a riverboat licensing scheme. He left prison in 2011 with his characteristic wit still on display at age 83. He soon married his third wife, Trina, a prison pen-pal 50 years his junior, and their son is now 7. Edwards entered hospice care this month at his home in Gonzalez, outside Baton Rouge. He was 93.