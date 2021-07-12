Italy erupts as Europe’s soccer champions come home to Rome

ROME (AP) — Europe’s soccer champions have returned home to the ecstatic cheers of Italians. Captain Giorgio Chiellini and coach Roberto Mancini hoisted the trophy high over their heads as they descended from their Alitalia charter flight at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci airport. The team is going to be feted officially later by the president and prime minister. Italians spent the better part of the night honking horns, setting off fireworks and violating all sorts of coronavirus precautions to celebrate their team’s 3-2 penalty shootout win over host England at Wembley Stadium.