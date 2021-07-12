Two Jordanians convicted in royal plot, will serve 15 years

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A Jordanian state security court has sentenced two former officials to 15 years in prison over an alleged plot against the Western-allied monarchy. Bassem Awadallah, who has U.S. citizenship and once served as a top aide to King Abdullah II, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the royal family, were found guilty of sedition and incitement charges. Each was sentenced to 15 years in jail. They are alleged to have conspired with Prince Hamzah, the king’s half-brother, and to have sought foreign assistance for the plot. The verdict was announced Monday, following a closed-door trial that consisted of just six hearings.