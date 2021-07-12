Skip to Content

Man dies after driver strikes cyclists in Arizona race

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a cyclist has died after he was struck last month by an Arizona driver who plowed his pickup truck into a group of people participating in a bike race. An Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman said Monday that 58-year-old Jeremy Barrett died of his injuries Saturday. The suspected driver pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other charges after injuring seven bicyclists in June. Authorities say the driver sped into a crowd gathered for an annual race in the mountain city of Show Low. The Navajo County attorney’s office said more charges are expected.

