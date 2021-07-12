Missouri woman serving life sentence charged in 2nd murder

TROY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman serving a life sentence for killing a disabled man has been charged with another murder. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 62-year-old Pamela Hupp was charged Monday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2011 killing of her friend Elizabeth “Betsy” Faria. Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Wood says Hupp staged Faria’s death to make it look like her husband did it. Russell Faria was sentenced to life in prison for his wife’s death, but his conviction was overturned in 2015. Online court records don’t list a lawyer for Hupp.