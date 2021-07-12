Nepal’s Supreme Court reinstates dissolved lower house

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A lawyer says Nepal’s Supreme Court has reinstated the House of Representatives and upheld the leader of the opposition’s claim to be the new prime minister. The lawyer, among those who filed the petition, says the court order removes Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, who had been running a caretaker government until planned elections. In May, Oli directed the president to dissolve the House of Representatives, Parliament’s lower house, and announce new elections later this year. The decision was challenged in the Supreme Court by a coalition of opposition parties which said they had the support of a majority in Parliament to form a new government.