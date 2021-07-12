No clear winner in Bulgaria’s general elections

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s centra electoral commission says the country’s early election has ended without a clear winner. With 95 % of the ballots counted on Monday, the center-right GERB party of former prime minister Boyko Borissov has a razor-thin majority over its main contender, an anti-elite There is Such a People party of popular TV entertainer Slavi Trifonov. The GERB party has won 23.91 % of the votes, while Trifonov’s party gained 23.66 %. The remaining 5 percent are votes from abroad who voted mostly for Trifonov in the previous poll. In a first reaction to the outcome, Slavi Trifonov said his party will not enter a coalition, but will seek to form a minority government after it receives the mandate.