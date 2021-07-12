Organizers preparing for Monona County Fair to be at full strength

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV)- Organizers are gearing up for this year's Monona County Fair.

Preparations are underway for this year's fair. Events get underway Tuesday and continue through the week with events like the parade, demolition derby and tractor pull.



Monona County was one of the few Iowa counties to have a county fair last year, and organizers are excited to have it back again.

"Now that we can do that, its great because there is a lot of people who don't get to see that stuff everyday and that's what the fairs are for to expose the public that isn't used to seeing this stuff everyday." said Curtis Sturgill, vice president of the Monona County Fair.

The Monona County Fair will run from July 13 through July 18 with events every day.

More information on the Monona County Fair can be found here.