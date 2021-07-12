Police say driver killed, woman injured in east Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say the driver of a pickup truck was killed and his wife who was a passenger was injured in a rollover crash on an interstate in eastern Omaha. Police say in a news release that the crash happened late Sunday night, when the northbound pickup on Interstate 480 left the roadway, hit a tree and rolled. The driver, 73-year-old Michael Childers of Fort Calhoun, was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, 69-year-old Linda Childers of Fort Calhoun, was rushed to an Omaha hospital with serious injuries, including a fractured leg and lacerations to her head.