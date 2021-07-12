Pope to spend a few more days in Rome hospital after surgery

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis will spend a few more days in the hospital following his July 4 intestinal surgery to “optimize” the recovery and rehabilitation treatment and therapy. The Vatican had originally said Francis could be released from Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic by the end of last week. The Vatican said Monday that he had completed his post-operative treatment but “would remain a few more days to optimize medical and rehabilitation therapy.” Surgeons removed half of Francis’ colon on July 4 for what doctors said was a severe narrowing of the large intestine. The 84-year-old appeared for the first time in public since the surgery on Sunday.