Renowned Oklahoma fiddler Byron Berline dies at 77

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Byron Berline, a renowned fiddler who played with Rolling Stones, Elton John and owned a popular Oklahoma instrument shop, has died. Berline was 77. Bette Berline, Byron’s wife, confirmed his death to The Associated Press on Monday. She says he was hospitalized after suffering a stroke and that over the weekend his “lungs gave up and so did his heart.” He died Saturday. A three-time National Fiddle Champion, Berline grew up in Grant County along the Oklahoma-Kansas state line. He worked with music greats like the Stones, John, Vince Gill and Bob Dylan. Berline moved to Guthrie in 1995 and opened the Double Stop Fiddle Shop & Music Hall.