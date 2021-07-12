Sac County’s only K9 officer retires, sheriff asking for donations to keep K9 program going

SAC CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Sac County Sheriff's office recently announced the retirement of a very special deputy. During his career he tracked fugitives, found illegal drugs and made sure his handler got home safe every night.

Petey, a K9 officer from the Sac County Sheriff's Office in Sac City, Iowa, has served 2,190 days. Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure says Petey was a big part of their everyday operation.

"Petey is a dual-purpose dog which means he is trained in criminal apprehension, tracking, drugs, and evidence recovery," said McClure.

Last Wednesday, Petey worked his final shift. McClure said they made the difficult decision to retire Petey earlier than planned.

"Petey has had a stellar career with us, we really hated to see him go. We really hoped to get another four years out of him, but unfortunately he's developed some hip issues that we felt it was best to put him out of service," said McClure.

Petey is credited for tracking and apprehending four fugitives, seizing nearly 3,000 grams of marijuana and nearly 200 grams of methamphetamine. He was also responsible for the seizure of over $2,000.

Sgt. Jonathan Meyer, Petey's handler recalls the moment he realized he had a partner he could count on.

"He started sniffing a vehicle that I didn't want him to, he laid by the back passenger tire, and looked at me which indicated there was something illegal there, and we stood there for a while he crawled under the vehicle and pulled out a bag of marijuana from underneath the vehicle. After that time, I trusted my dog anytime we went anywhere. He was a great dog," said Meyer.

Now that he is retired, Petey will spend his golden years with Meyer and his family. The plan: tug of wars and cuddles with his human siblings.

Sheriff McClure said they are looking into replacing Petey, and getting an additional K9. He said the cost for just one can be up to $20,000.

They are in need of donations to make it happen. Those who wish to help keep the K-9 program going, and want to donate can do so by sending it to the Sac County Sheriffs Office.