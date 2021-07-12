Search for “dangerous” fugitive underway in Dickinson County, IA

MILFORD, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in Dickinson County, Iowa, are searching for a fugitive they consider to be "dangerous".

Patrick Miles is wanted for 1st-degree robbery, and other warrants.

Monday afternoon, the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office, and the Milford Police Department, worked together to try and arrest Miles in the 1000 block of Highway 71 in Milford. A tactical team was activated to execute the high risk arrest warrant.

When authorities entered his home, Miles wasn't there. What investigators did find inside the home was a monitor bracelet assigned to Miles. The bracelet had been removed.

If anyone sees Miles, call 911 immediately. Authorities say you shouldn't try to confront Miles because they consider him to be dangerous.