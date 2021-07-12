Suspect charged with attempted murder after allegedly running over pedestrian in Rock Valley, IA

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly driving over someone following an argument.

The Rock Valley Police Department says on July 11 at about 2 a.m. officers investigated a car vs. pedestrian incident in Rock Valley. Witnesses told officers a vehicle, in the 1300 block of Main Street, struck a pedestrian and drove completely over them.

Police say the vehicle then fled the scene, heading westbound on 14th Street.

Officers say they rendered aid to the pedestrian until emergency medical services arrived and transported them to the Hegg Memorial Hospital in Rock Valley for life-threatening injuries.

Police say an investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle and the pedestrian had gotten into a verbal argument. Police allege the argument continued into the street when the pedestrian confronted the driver on the side of the road.

According to police, the driver first backed his vehicle away from the pedestrian and then allegedly drove forward, towards the pedestrian, striking and dragging them under the car until they were run over by the rear wheels.

The driver was later identified as 39-year-old Jaime Martinez Montiel. Police say he was located later that morning hiding inside a closet at a residence on Valley Drive.

Montiel was arrested and charged with attempted murder and serious injury by vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and police are expecting more charges.