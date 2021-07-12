WATCH LIVE: Governors from Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota hold news conference in Siouxland

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The governors of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota are holding a news conference following a governors conference in Siouxland.

KTIV App Users: Follow this link to watch the news conference on KTIV.com.

South Sioux City played host to the governors of all three Siouxland states Monday. The 17th annual Tri-State Governors Conference was Monday at the Marriott Riverfront in South Sioux City.

Governors Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Kristi Noem of South Dakota and Pete Ricketts of Nebraska all attended, addressing issues of importance regionally to all three states.