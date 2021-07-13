Around Soiuxland: 106th season of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra has announced its 106th season and have seven big concerts planned.

The concerts include "Beethoven and Price" on Oct. 16, 2021, "Tchaikovsky's Sixth" on Nov. 13, 2021, "Christmas with the Symphony" on Dec. 13, 2021, "An Evening with Rock & Roll Legend Don Felder" on Feb. 12, 2022, "Immersive Vivaldi on March 12, 2022, "The Music of ABBA on April 23, 2022, and "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert" on June 11, 2022.

Tickets and season passes are available on the symphony's website here.