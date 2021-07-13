Senate Democrats announce $3.5 trillion budget agreement

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats say that they have reached a budget agreement among themselves that envisions spending an enormous $3.5 trillion over the coming decade. The plan includes spending for climate change, health care and family-service programs sought by President Joe Biden. His proposed package of investments is among the most substantial undertakings of its kind, some say on par with the New Deal in the 1930s. From building back roads and bridges to investing in the everyday services Americans depend on like child care, elder care and broadband, the proposals reach all corners.