City Council approves application to the Workforce Housing Tax Credit Program

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City leaders have approved an application for funds they hope will help build affordable housing to attract workers, and businesses, to the area.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority-- or IEDA-- application is for the Workforce Housing Tax Credit Program.

It was submitted by "Residents at Lakeport Commons, LLC" to build apartment units on Houlihan Run.

With a shortage of workers, city leaders said building affordable housing is a way to attract industry to Sioux City and help existing businesses short on workers.

Developers can get up to one million dollars from the program. The city council's approval lets the developer send in the application. But, there's no guarantee they'll get the money.

"We are very optimistic that those applications will be awarded and we can move forward to increase our housing units that are available. I think that we'll be successful. Because these are good projects. They're very sound projects and Sioux City is continuing to have successes. We're continuing to move forward and do all the right things. And we do it the right way," said Dan Moore, City Council.

Moore said they expect to find out if they will get the tax credits in late August or early September.