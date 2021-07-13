Political donor on trial for deadly drugs-for-sex fetish

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A wealthy donor to Democrats is on trial in Los Angeles on charges he injected gay men with methamphetamine in drugs-for-sex fetish that led to two deaths and other overdoses. Ed Buck faces nine felony counts in federal court that could lead to a life sentence if convicted at the trial that began Tuesday with jury selection. Prosecutors say Buck paid men and provided drugs in return for sex acts. The 66-year-old Buck has pleaded not guilty. Defense lawyers say neither fatal overdose victim died from meth, and many of the alleged victims were drug addicts.