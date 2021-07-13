Elkhorn Valley Museum makes improvements to Johnny Carson Exhibit

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - If you have ever driven through Norfolk, Nebraska, chances are you've seen the sign that say it is the hometown of Johnny Carson. That's right - the King of Late Night grew up in Norfolk before making his way to the Tonight Show.

The Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk created a Johnny Carson Exhibit in 2001. This came about after their board president wrote a letter to Carson requesting some of his artifacts for a small exhibit.

Carson then came and brought a couple hundred items from his Burbank, California office. The exhibit has since been improved and reopened with even more exhibits on June 18. It includes his Emmy Awards, his Presidential Medal of Freedom, and tributes from other late night hosts after he passed away in 2005.

"He was such a private man while alive and so this is not only a way to sort of get an insight to who Johnny was as a person, but it also has highlights all of his philanthropic efforts," said Ashley Brown, the museum's executive director.

Brown said this exhibit is a great way to celebrate an icon of Norfolk.

"People say that there has not been another Johnny Carson. Who knows if there ever will be? So having a place to enjoy that and to celebrate it I think is a great thing," added Brown.

If you would like to check out the new Johnny Carson exhibit, the museum is open from Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m..