Psychiatrist: Newspaper gunman ‘took pleasure’ in killing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A state forensic psychiatrist says the man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper showed no remorse and was disappointed he didn’t kill more people in the mass shooting. Dr. Sameer Patel testified about his evaluation of Jarrod Ramos in court on Tuesday at a trial to determine whether the gunman is criminally responsible due to his mental health. Patel found him to be legally sane. When asked by prosecutor Anne Colt Leitess whether Ramos expressed any remorse during interviews with Patel, the doctor answered “not at all.”