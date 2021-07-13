Jill Biden to attend Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden will attend the opening ceremony of the summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. The White House announced the trip Tuesday, even as the city has entered a new state of emergency over a rise in coronavirus cases. Jill Biden will attend the July 23 ceremony. President Joe Biden will not attend. The first lady is also expected to watch some Olympic sporting events while in Tokyo, as well as hold official events in Alaska and Hawaii on the way to and from Japan. This year’s competition in Tokyo will be held without fans cheering from the stands due to coronavirus concerns.