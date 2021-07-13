Kremlin mum on next moves after Putin article about Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has described Russians and Ukrainians as “brotherly” people and argued that Ukraine can only be stable and successful if it maintains friendly ties with Russia. Putin also charged in an article published Monday that Ukraine has no intention of honoring its part of a 2015 peace deal to end a conflict with Russia-backed separatists in the country’s east. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refrained from comment Tuesday when asked if Russia could move to incorporate rebel-controlled areas in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland. Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter tug-of-war since Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula following the ouster of a Russia-leaning president in Ukraine.