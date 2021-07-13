Millennial Money: ‘Back to normal’ boosts pandemic pup costs

Like so many Americans, I adopted a puppy during quarantine. My mini-goldendoodle brings happiness and joy to my life — and plenty of expenses. I knew about the cost of vet visits, food and supplies. But I didn’t know I’d be placing orders for new toys every week thanks to his tough chewing. As my puppy, along with so many other pandemic puppies, turns a year old, it’s time for pet owners to check in on spending. Plus, to add another complication, state and office reopenings will bring new financial obligations. Here’s how to afford a pandemic puppy, one year later.