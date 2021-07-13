Residents of Kosovo villages sickened; water tests underway

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The mayor of a municipality in western Kosovo has declared a state of emergency after hundreds of residents experienced vomiting and diarrhea in recent days. The local health director said Tuesday more than 1,500 residents of Decan have sought emergency medical assistance since Saturday and reported fearing they were poisoned by something in the water supply. Kosovo media reported two deaths possibly linked to whatever caused the sickening of residents from six Decan villages. Health Minister Arben Vitia said the deaths were unrelated. The State Institute of Public Health. Initial tests have not revealed any problems with the municipal water supply. It says conducting further bacteriological tests will require more time.