Death toll mounts in South Africa rioting after Zuma jailing

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The death toll from rioting in South Africa has risen to 45 as police and the military tried to halt the unrest in poor areas of two provinces that began last week after the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. Officials say many of the deaths in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces occurred in chaotic stampedes as scores of people stole food, electric appliances, liquor and clothing from stores. Sporadic violence broke out after Zuma on Thursday began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court for refusing to testify at an investigation of allegations of corruption while he was president. Witnesses say the unrest then spiraled into a looting spree in township areas of the two provinces.