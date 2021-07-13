Russia against US troops in Central Asia near Afghanistan

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has strongly warned the United States against deploying its troops in the former Soviet Central Asian nations following their withdrawal from Afghanistan. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in remarks published on Tuesday that Moscow conveyed the message to Washington during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva last month. The warning comes as the U.S. military said last week that 90% of the withdrawal of U.S. troops and equipment from Afghanistan is complete. Biden said the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on Aug. 31.