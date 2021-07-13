Severe storms become possible tonight and again on Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Clouds were on the increase today as some sprinkles and showers made their way across the region.

Chances of thunderstorms take over our forecast for tonight and Wednesday and some of these could turn severe.

It’s looking like a line of thunderstorms will start forming in western South Dakota and Nebraska through the evening hours.

That line will then move east and possibly be entering western Siouxland between 2 am and 3 am.

The line of storms could reach the Sioux City area toward 6 am and possibly be moving out the KTIV viewing region to the east around 9 am.

There is a small chance that these storms could become severe with wind being the greatest threat.

While we could see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms from late morning into the middle of the afternoon, most of those should not be too strong.

Another round of storms could try to fire up in the later afternoon hours with the best potential of seeing severe storms being between 4 pm and 8 pm.

Wind will again be the biggest threat although we can’t rule out tornadoes with this setup and there will be a chance of large hail as well.

These storms should weaken into Wednesday night as they eventually come to an end.

Skies should be clearing out pretty good on Thursday and it will be a pretty nice day with highs near 80 degrees and it will be less humid.

I'll keep you updated on our severe weather chances tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.