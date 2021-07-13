Unofficial Results: School bond proposal for Laurel-Concord-Coleridge passes by 1 vote; recount tomorrow

LAUREL, Neb. (KTIV) - Voters have decided to approve a $25 million bond vote for the Laurel-Concord Coleridge School District.

The bond was put forward to make improvements to the district's elementary and high schools.

According to the unofficial results, the bond was approved with 596 people voting in favor and 595 people voting against. Election officials have told KTIV that there will be a mandatory recount Wednesday due to how close the votes were.

The bond will pay for more than 50,000 square feet of new construction to the high school, including knocking it down and building a new one. The elementary school is also expected to get improvements from the bond.

School officials have told KTIV the district's facilities need the improvements because of problems with infrastructure, due to the age of the buildings.

The bond will raise taxes to $12.08 a month per $100,000 evaluation, for years 1 through 7. It would then drop to $4.66 a month for years 8 through 25.

Back in November, a similar bond vote came up 50 votes short of what was needed to pass. That bond was for $23 million.