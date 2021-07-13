Repairs for West Pasewalk Avenue in Norfolk to be completed on July 14

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - On Wednesday, some major street repairs will be ending in Norfolk.

The repairs are on West Pasewalk Avenue, from the northeast corner of the Highway 275 intersection to the edge of the entrance of Big Red Sports Bar.

This part of the road has been closed in the northeast direction on West Pasewalk Avenue since July 6. Turning lanes off Highway 275 have been closed to drivers attempting to turn northeast onto West Pasewalk.

The road was supposed to reopen Tuesday, July 13, but was delayed by a day due to weather.