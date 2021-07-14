3 testify Georgia’s Beck directed money flows from insurer

ATLANTA (AP) — Two former friends of suspended Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck are testifying that he directed them to bill an insurer for large sums. Sonya and Steve McKaig told jurors Wednesday in Beck’s federal trial that Beck sent them bills for Green Technology Services. The McKaigs included the sums in their bills to the Georgia Underwriting Association, which Beck managed. Matthew Barfield says he created invoices for Green Technology but did no other work, taking 10% and handing the rest of the money to Beck. The Republican is charged with mail fraud, wire fraud, money laundering and filing false tax returns.