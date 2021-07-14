Bosnia intelligence chief detained in money laundering probe

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian authorities have detained the head of the Balkan country’s state security agency in a probe that includes money laundering. Prosecutors said police detained Intelligence Security Agency head Osman Mehmedagic for questioning Wednesday. Mehmedagic is under suspicion of abuse of position, falsifying of personal identification documents and money laundering. No other details were immediately available. Authorities last year charged Mehmedagic with abuse of power for allegedly using agency resources to spy on a man who filed a criminal complaint against him.