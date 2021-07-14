Haiti police chief links Venezuelan to assassination plot

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s police chief has accused a Venezuelan businessman who owns a security company in Florida of traveling to Haiti numerous times as part of a plot to assassinate President Jovenel Moïse, who was killed last week. Police chief Léon Charles said Wednesday evening that Antonio Intriago of CTU Security signed a contract while in Haiti but provided no other details and offered no evidence. Intriago could not be immediately reached for comment. Colombia’s national police chief has said that CTU Security used its company credit card to buy 19 plane tickets from Bogota to Santo Domingo for the Colombian suspects allegedly involved in the killing.