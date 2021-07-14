July 14: Over 350 more active COVID-19 cases in Iowa in past week, over 11,000 more completed vaccinations

(KWWL) — There were 920 new, confirmed cases from Wednesday, July 7 to Wednesday, July 14, according to the state’s dashboard, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 374,358.

The state’s website says that of the 375,278 people who have tested positive, 367,127 have recovered. This is 558 more recoveries than what the state reported last week.

The state is reporting nine new deaths from COVID-19 over the past week, with a death toll of 6,158.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (367,127) and the number of deaths (6,158) from the total number of cases (375,278) shows there are currently 1,993 active positive cases in the state. This is 353 more active cases than what was reported last Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 16 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 80 (down from 85 last week). Of those, 26 are in the ICU (up from 25 last week), and 14 are on ventilators (up from 12 last week).

As of Wednesday afternoon, according to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 2,887,110 total doses have been administered to Iowa residents and 1,516,042 individuals have completed the series. This is 11,303 more completed vaccinations than last Wednesday.

Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard has transitioned to updating once every week on Wednesdays. KTIV will report new virus and vaccine data every Wednesday.