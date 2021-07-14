July 14 Siouxland rainfall totals

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There was a wide variety of rainfall totals from Wednesday's storms that rolled through Siouxland.

Most of the rain came down with storms that made their way through the area early in the morning hours.

Here's a look at some of the totals reported to KTIV.

Creighton 4.20

Dickens 3.20

Ruthven 1.93

Le Mars 1.68

Royal 1.65

Emmetsburg 1.60

Wakefield 1.50

Wakefield 1.48

Alcester 1.46

O’Neill 1.24

Spencer 1.24

Niobrara 1.19

Spirit Lake 1.18

Sioux Center 1.18

Estherville 1.07

Sheldon 1.01

Aurelia 0.90

Vermillion 0.84

Pocahontas 0.80

Wayne 0.72

Sioux City 0.71

Yankton 0.62

Neligh 0.52

KTIV 0.35

Norfolk 0.30

Storm Lake 0.22

Sac City 0.15

Norfolk 0.14

Mapleton 0.10

Denison 0.09