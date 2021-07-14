July 14: South Dakota reports over 350,000 of eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials say 350,389 people in the state have completed their vaccine series, an increase of 2,380 since last week's report.

This means an estimated 53.25% of South Dakota's 12 and older population has completed their vaccine series. The state's COVID-19 dashboard shows 57.44% of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

So far, South Dakota has administered 698,962 of its allocated vaccines, with 298,341 being Moderna, 377,291 being Pfizer and 23,330 being Johnson & Johnson.

Over the last week, 107 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, with health officials reporting 208 active COVID-19 cases as of July 13.

A total of 122,502 of South Dakota's 124,750 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases have recovered, with 20 patients hospitalized due to the virus.

So far, 2,040 virus-related deaths have been reported in South Dakota. One death was reported between the July 7 and July 14 reports.

South Dakota reports their latest COVID-19 numbers every Wednesday. It includes data reported by 1 p.m. Tuesday each week.