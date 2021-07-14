Local hospital honors longtime volunteer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- A local hospital has found a way to remember a longtime, dedicated volunteer.

Mickey Darrough volunteered at the UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's gift shop for more than 20 years. She passed away last year. Members of her family found it appropriate to plant a tree at the hospital to remember her time and effort dedicated to UnityPoint Health.

Mary O'Brien, the head of volunteer services at the hospital, has a lot of great memories of Mickey.

"When you walked into the gift shop, if you were a customer and Mickey was there, she treated you like you were the only one there. When she was a patient representative, you were the only one she was talking to," said O'Brien.

A member of Mickey's family added they were glad that the tree will continue growing and adding to Mickey's legacy.