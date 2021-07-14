Nebraska Department of Labor holds event at South Sioux City Public Library

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraskans, who are out of a job, or need help searching for one, found the help they needed in South Sioux City, today.

Officials from the Nebraska Department of Labor hosted an event Wednesday at the South Sioux City Public Library. The goal was to help folks who needed guidance navigating the "NE Works" website for things like unemployment registration, and job searching. The Department of Labor also helped with resume building, as well.

But, officials say there was one big goal for Wednesday.

"Primarily to be a source of assistance, whether it would be helping people look for work, understanding where there are jobs and then maybe what qualifications they might need to obtain a job. And then also direct through the website if maybe they're getting stuck at logging in or getting stuck on where to actually navigate the website to file for unemployment," said Bill Nuss, Workforce Coordinator for the Nebraska Department of Labor.

Nuss said a lot of people have also come to him at the Norfolk Office for resume help.

"I do a lot of resume building in our local office in Norfolk and a lot of people are coming to me just saying; what do I need to do to get that extra step to have an employer notice me. By building a resume and making a cover letter , I just tell them those are key parts. Especially nowadays, where it sets you apart from other people who are just applying," added Nuss.

The department of labor is at the South Sioux City Public Library on the second Wednesday of every month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.