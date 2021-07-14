Neck rubs, tapped phones: Merkel has history with US leaders

BERLIN (AP) — Angela Merkel has just about seen it all when it comes to U.S. presidents. Merkel on Thursday makes her first visit to the White House since Joe Biden took office. He is the fourth American president of her nearly 16-year tenure as German chancellor. Merkel, who turns 67 on Saturday, will be heading into political retirement in the coming months after deciding long ago not to seek a fifth term in Germany’s national election in September. Even with contentious issues on the table Merkel can expect a warm welcome from Biden on what is likely her last visit. It hasn’t always been that way during her time in charge.