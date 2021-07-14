Noem suspends 2 prison heads following harassment complaint

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem suspends her cabinet secretary overseeing the state’s prisons, as well as the warden of the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls, following an anonymous complaint. The complaint alleges supervising corrections officers regularly sexually harassed their fellow employees, low employee morale and nepotism in promotions. The governor says she is placing Secretary of Corrections Mike Leidholt and State Penitentiary Warden Darin Young on administrative leave. The two pages of the complaint released by Noem’s office allege that supervising corrections offices were allowed to sexually harass prison employees and that attempts to report the harassment were ignored.