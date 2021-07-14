PlyWood Trail moves forward with first phase

LEMARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Recently the Le Mars city council approved a bid for construction to start on the new PlyWood Trail.

The PlyWood Trail is a trail that would connect Le Mars to Sioux City. The council approved phase 1A of the project to go forward connecting Le Mars and Merrill. Members of the board for the PlyWood Trail were excited to finally see some progress moving forward on this multi-year project.

"Happy to get started more than anything, this started back in 2015 with a group of passionate individuals and now we're going to break ground, we hope in August if not later into the fall and that'll happen in the town of Merrill," said Lesley Bartholomew, a member of the executive board for the PlyWood Trail.

Phase 1A is the first of the 3 phases. No solid completion date has been announced.



