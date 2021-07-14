Sioux City’s old Riviera Theater to be transformed into ‘RE/MAX City Centre’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The former Riviera Theater in Sioux City is going to be getting a full makeover.

According to a press release, the old theater will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021. As part of this, a group of area developers have committed to reinvent the building.

The remodeled building will be called "RE/MAX City Centre." Officials say the downtown Sioux City building will include the Warp Zone Arcade & Taproom, Ichiban Sushi and Japanese Steakhouse, and a newly renovated theater.

“Culture is so important to us. We want to create a really fun, upbeat atmosphere and flex space for our clients, agents, and everyone visiting the City Centre to enjoy all it will have to offer. As with all our real estate closings, a portion of the proceeds from the purchase of this property and leases generated in the building will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network,” stated Rachel Carlson, owner/broker RE/MAX Preferred and Carlson Group Team Lead.

Officials say The Warp Zone Arcade & Taproom will combine the experience of a bar along with the "excitement and nostalgia of the arcade."

Ichiban Sushi and Japanese Steakhouse will offer patrons sushi along with a traditional Japanese steakhouse menu.

A portion of the City Centre will remain a theater. Officials say the theater is to offer second movie showings, themed events, motivational speakers, educational seminars, options to rent or host your own gatherings and a platform for non-profit events