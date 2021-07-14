Strong storms move through Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- This morning we are coming out of some strong scattered thunderstorms throughout the area with some of these storms producing gusty winds and nickel size hail in parts of western Siouxland. Overnight lows were in the mid to upper 60s throughout the night with a light wind.

These storm chances will continue through the mid morning with a possible clearing early this afternoon.

Temperature highs today will be in the low 80s throughout the area with winds coming from the north around 5-10 mph, then turning to a south wind in the afternoon hours.

Storm chances return to Siouxland in the late afternoon with the potential some of these storms turning severe. All of Siouxland is at risk to see some severe weather with portions of the area, specifically northwest Iowa in a slight to enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms developing.

Showers and thunderstorms will remain likely as we wrap up this evening.

For the latest weather tune in to News 4 Today at 5 and News 4 at Noon.